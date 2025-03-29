DC vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 10 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are preparing to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the IPL 2025, which will take place at Vishakhapatnam. The Delhi Capitals won their opening encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket. It was an electrifying display of talent and guts as the Capitals chased a challenging target of 209 runs. Even when they were struggling at 50/4, Ashutosh's stunning unbeaten 66, combined with a crucial contribution from Vipraj, propelled them to victory in the last over. The anticipated return of KL Rahul will undoubtedly provide the team a major boost for their next game.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed bag of results in their two matches, winning one and losing one. Their recent six-wicket defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants has left them determined to make a comeback.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 10th Match

Date & Time: Mar 30, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Injuries/Availability: There are no injury concerns in either team.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Travis Head, Faf du Plessis, Jack Fraser-McGurk (c)

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel (vc), Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Reddy (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel

Predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa

