SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai

SRH vs DC Dream 11 Team Prediction: Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This is the second clash of the Super Sunday.

The Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, have been quite impressive and have won three out of their four games. Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan currently holds the Orange Cap with 231 runs to his name. While DC's ace pacer Kagiso Rabada is yet to fire, they will start Sunday's game as favorites.

As for their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they won their first game earlier in the week against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Jonny Bairstow has been the star of the show, and now with the addition of Kane Williamson, it should help SRH in this regard.

Dream11 Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitalsâ€‹ – Match 20, IPL 2021 in Chennai

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Ashwin

SRH vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals My Dream11 Playing XI

Rishabh Pant, David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada, and Ravi Ashwin

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday, April 25. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma,

Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.