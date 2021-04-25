SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai
SRH vs DC Dream 11 Team Predictions - Best Player's list for Match 20 of SRH vs DC IPL 2021, Captain & Vice Caption, Fantasy Playing Tips and more.
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction , File Photo
SRH vs DC Dream 11 Team Prediction: Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This is the second clash of the Super Sunday.
The Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, have been quite impressive and have won three out of their four games. Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan currently holds the Orange Cap with 231 runs to his name. While DC's ace pacer Kagiso Rabada is yet to fire, they will start Sunday's game as favorites.
As for their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they won their first game earlier in the week against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Jonny Bairstow has been the star of the show, and now with the addition of Kane Williamson, it should help SRH in this regard.
Dream11 Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitalsâ€‹ – Match 20, IPL 2021 in Chennai
SRH vs DC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Ashwin
SRH vs DC Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Sandeep Sharma
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals My Dream11 Playing XI
Rishabh Pant, David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada, and Ravi Ashwin
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday, April 25. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Squads