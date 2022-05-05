DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

T Natarajan during practice session

In match 50 of the IPL, we will witness the clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams will face each other for the first time in this season of IPL. The match is expected to be a nail-biting encounter as both the teams will look to strengthen their grip to qualify for the play-offs.

There were a lot of controversies related to David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad during the last year's IPL. David Warner captained the orange army for many years and under his leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to win the title in 2016 but due to a lack of form in 202 and 2021, David Warner was removed from the captaincy of the team and wasn't even included in the playing XI towards the end of last year's IPL. So, fans will be keeping an eye on this also.

Dream11 Prediction – DC vs SRH – IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (C), Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: T Natarajan (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, David Warner (C), Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, T Natarajan (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Pune on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.