A historic IPL debut is just around the corner for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who’s been making quite an impression in the Rajasthan Royals camp. Will RR take the leap and include the 14-year-old in their lineup?

Rajasthan Royals are known for nurturing young players and are always willing to give them opportunities when circumstances demand it. Since the start of the IPL, the team has shown a bold belief in the potential of young people by actively seeking to assign them significant positions. An excellent example of this strategy is their title-winning season, during which players like Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan were assigned important tasks. This bold strategy has endured because players like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jofra Archer were assigned significant roles at a young age.

The emergence of Vaibhav Suryavanshi is anticipated to capture the spotlight in the near future. Head coach Rahul Dravid hinted at this during a recent press conference, emphasizing that the Royals are open to giving the young talent a chance at the highest level when the opportunity arises.

“He is training really well, and he looks like a really good and exciting talent but there are other equally good players as well and part of our responsibility is to groom him well, give him a little bit of time in the environment, let him get used to it and practice with the players, let him get a feel of the environment, all these are great experiences for him, rather than putting him straight in front of the crowd so it’s a part of the process we follow in grooming a player and if an opportunity arises we won’t be scared to play him if it is required,” said Rahul Dravid.

However, Rajasthan Royals' batting coach Vikram Rathour mentioned that the approach with the 14-year-old player could be a long-term strategy.

“I am not sure if we will use him or not, it will depend on the strategy, the surface and the opposition. We acquired his services because he is a very special player. He has a lot of ability, he may be young but I have hardly ever seen a player this young to possess the power he has. The signs are great and if he works hard I am sure he will be a big player,” said Rathour.

If Vaibhav is selected to play, it would be intriguing to see him take on the role of an opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and be given the freedom to play aggressively. Alternatively, if the team decides to assign him more responsibility, he could be positioned in the middle order.

However, this scenario may only come to fruition if RR does not qualify for the playoffs. Currently, the strategy appears to be focused on nurturing Vaibhav under the mentorship of Dravid and the RR management, with plans to officially introduce him in the next season. Nevertheless, the prospect of witnessing the young player face off against some of the world's top bowlers is an exciting possibility if the team decides to take a more daring approach.

Also read| Karun Nair makes stunning impact on IPL comeback, slams fifty after 7 years in DC vs MI clash