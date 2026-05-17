DC vs RR Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, key players to watch, pitch report and more

DC vs RR Match Preview: Catch head-to-head records, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, key players to watch for the Match 62 of the IPL 2026 ahead of the crucial clash.

DC vs RR Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the Sunday blockbuster. On one hand, Delhi have struggled for consistency this season and are almost eliminated from the Playoffs race, but technically not yet. Their ceiling is 14 points if they win both of their remaining matches. On the other hand, RR are currently sitting in the 5th position of the Points Table with 12 points, and with three matches remaining, the Riyan Parag-led side still have better chance than DC to reach the next round.

RR won their last match on April 28 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), but they have lost two matches in a row. However, they have a wider chance at Playoffs qualification and will look to come harder at the opponents when there is a tighter fight for the top 4 spots.

Ahead of this crucial match tonight, let us take a look at some of the important details like head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report, key players to watch, and much more.

DC vs RR: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 31

DC Won - 16

RR Won - 15

Last Match - DC won by 7 wickets (May 1, 2026)

DC vs RR: Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, and Rehan Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs RR: Key players to watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - The prized player for Rajasthan remains the highlight of this contest. In the previous match against DC, Kyle Jamieson dismissed Sooryavanshi.

Mitchell Starc (DC) - He leads the pace attack for Delhi with his genuine speed and swing.

Jofra Archer (RR) - The leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan could prove his mettle once again in the crucial match tonight.

KL Rahul - The leading run-scorer for Delhi is the biggest hope for his side when Capitals have suffered batting collapse multiple times this season.

DC vs RR: Pitch and weather report

The pitch of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is expected to favour batters with its short boundaries, quick outfield, and consistent bounce. However, spinners could also get some grip during the middle overs.

On the weather front, conditions in Delhi are expected to remain warm and humid with no major rain threat. However, dew can play its role in the second half of the clash.