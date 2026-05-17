FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident': 'My career has blossomed in a really lovely way'

Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident'

SWA Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar, Aryan Khan earn major nominations for Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood; details inside

SWA Awards 2026: Aditya, Aryan nominated for Dhurandhar, Ba***ds of Bollywood

‘I don’t care if he is 15 or 14’: Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

HomeCricket

CRICKET

DC vs RR Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, key players to watch, pitch report and more

DC vs RR Match Preview: Catch head-to-head records, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, key players to watch for the Match 62 of the IPL 2026 ahead of the crucial clash.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 17, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

DC vs RR Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, key players to watch, pitch report and more
DC vs RR Match Preview. (Pic Credits: Instagram/delhicapitals)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

DC vs RR Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the Sunday blockbuster. On one hand, Delhi have struggled for consistency this season and are almost eliminated from the Playoffs race, but technically not yet. Their ceiling is 14 points if they win both of their remaining matches. On the other hand, RR are currently sitting in the 5th position of the Points Table with 12 points, and with three matches remaining, the Riyan Parag-led side still have better chance than DC to reach the next round.

RR won their last match on April 28 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), but they have lost two matches in a row. However, they have a wider chance at Playoffs qualification and will look to come harder at the opponents when there is a tighter fight for the top 4 spots.

Ahead of this crucial match tonight, let us take a look at some of the important details like head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report, key players to watch, and much more.

DC vs RR: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 31
DC Won - 16
RR Won - 15
Last Match - DC won by 7 wickets (May 1, 2026)

DC vs RR: Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, and Rehan Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs RR: Key players to watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - The prized player for Rajasthan remains the highlight of this contest. In the previous match against DC, Kyle Jamieson dismissed Sooryavanshi.

Mitchell Starc (DC) - He leads the pace attack for Delhi with his genuine speed and swing.

Jofra Archer (RR) - The leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan could prove his mettle once again in the crucial match tonight.

KL Rahul - The leading run-scorer for Delhi is the biggest hope for his side when Capitals have suffered batting collapse multiple times this season.

DC vs RR: Pitch and weather report

The pitch of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is expected to favour batters with its short boundaries, quick outfield, and consistent bounce. However, spinners could also get some grip during the middle overs.

On the weather front, conditions in Delhi are expected to remain warm and humid with no major rain threat. However, dew can play its role in the second half of the clash.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident': 'My career has blossomed in a really lovely way'
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident'
Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days, temperature may hit 45 degree Celsius: How to protect yourself?
Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days: How to protect yourself?
SWA Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar, Aryan Khan earn major nominations for Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood; details inside
SWA Awards 2026: Aditya, Aryan nominated for Dhurandhar, Ba***ds of Bollywood
‘I don’t care if he is 15 or 14’: Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playoffs
IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playof
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement