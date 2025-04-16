IPL 2025: Here’s everything you need to know about their head-to-head stats before the Delhi Capitals take on the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IPL 2025: Here’s everything you need to know about their head-to-head stats before the Delhi Capitals take on the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rajasthan Royals currently hold the 8th position in the points table with two wins and four losses. In their recent match, they suffered a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As the tournament progresses, Rajasthan will be looking to improve their performance at this venue as they are in desperate need of a turnaround.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals enter this match with four wins in their last five games, with a loss against the Mumbai Indians in their most recent outing. Positioned third on the table, they will be aiming to capitalize on their home advantage and continue their winning streak.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch, which could lead to another high-scoring match. The Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, are in excellent form and have a strong batting lineup.

Head-to-Head Record of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals:

In the history of their encounters, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have faced off a total of 29 times. Out of these matches, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in 14 instances, while Rajasthan Royals secured the win in 15 matches.

Delhi Capitals' record at Arun Jaitley Stadium:

- Matches played: 86

- Matches won: 38

- Matches lost: 46

- Matches with no result: 1

- Matches tied: 1

- Highest score: 257/4 against Mumbai Indians (April 2024)

- Lowest score: 66 all out against Mumbai Indians (May 2017)

DC vs RR at Arun Jaitley Stadium:

The match between DC and RR at Arun Jaitley Stadium resulted in DC emerging victorious in 6 out of the 9 matches played. RR managed to secure victory in 3 matches. In the most recent encounter in May 2024, DC triumphed over RR by a margin of 20 runs.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Mahesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Also read| DC vs RR: Will 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi make his IPL debut? Rahul Dravid drops big hint