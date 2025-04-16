DC vs RR, IPL 2025: In the Super Over, Delhi Capitals needed 12 runs to secure the victory. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs rose to the occasion, guiding the Delhi team to their first Super Over win of the season.

Mitchell Starc delivered a remarkable final over, leading Delhi Capitals to their first Super Over of the season against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 match. Despite chasing 189, Rajasthan Royals were held to 188/4 in 20 overs as Starc successfully defended 9 runs in the last over. In the Super Over, Delhi Capitals needed 12 runs to secure the victory. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs rose to the occasion, guiding the Delhi team to their first Super Over win of the season.

In the earlier innings, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 188 for five against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals were led by Abhishek Porel's impressive 49 off 37 balls at the top of the order. KL Rahul contributed 38 runs off 32 balls, while skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18) accelerated the scoring to help Delhi Capitals surpass the 175-run mark. Sandeep Sharma's 23-run final over allowed Delhi Capitals to reach close to the 190-run mark.

