DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, take a look at the best picks for fantasy Playing XI of the Match No. 32 of IPL 2025.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) tasted their first defeat of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) but are still in the top 2 of the Points Table. Axar Patel-led side will look to turn things around and make a comeback when they face the inaugural season winners, Rajasthan Royals (RR), at their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium. On the other hand, RR will be going into this match after losing two back-to-back games. The upcoming contest is expected to be a high-scoring one, as teams batting first at this venue have consistently breached the 200-run mark since 2024. So, Will Delhi Capitals register their 5th win of the season, or will Rajasthan Royals keep their Playoff hopes alive by beating the home side? Ahead of the game, learn more about the DC vs RR clash along with the predicted fantasy Playing XI.

DC vs RR: Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other in 29 matches in IPL.

Total Matches Played - 29

DC Won - 14

RR Won - 15

DC vs RR: Possible Playing XI

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), Abhishek Porel (WK), Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, and T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson (C/WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasanranga, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma and Kumar Kartikeya.

DC vs RR: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper - KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Porel

Batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis (VC), Karun Nair

All-Rounders - Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga (C)

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Sharma