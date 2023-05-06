DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli meets his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, touches his feet; video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

During his first IPL game at home in a year, Virat Kohli captured the hearts of fans with a touching gesture. As he walked out onto the field, he took a moment to pay his respects to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, by touching his feet.

Although Kohli had arrived in the state a few days prior, he made sure to meet with his coach at the venue before the start of the match.

The video of Kohli's heartfelt gesture has since gone viral on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for the player's humility and respect for his mentor. It is worth noting that Rajkumar Sharma has an impressive background in domestic cricket, having worked with the Delhi state team.

Watch:

Talking about the match, The captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Faf du Plessis, won the toss and elected to bat first in the 50th match of the IPL 2023 season against the Delhi Capitals.

