Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli meets his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, touches his feet; video goes viral

Although Kohli had arrived in the state a few days prior, he made sure to meet with his coach at the venue before the start of the match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli meets his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, touches his feet; video goes viral
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

During his first IPL game at home in a year, Virat Kohli captured the hearts of fans with a touching gesture. As he walked out onto the field, he took a moment to pay his respects to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, by touching his feet. 

Although Kohli had arrived in the state a few days prior, he made sure to meet with his coach at the venue before the start of the match.

The video of Kohli's heartfelt gesture has since gone viral on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for the player's humility and respect for his mentor. It is worth noting that Rajkumar Sharma has an impressive background in domestic cricket, having worked with the Delhi state team.

Watch: 

Talking about the match, The captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Faf du Plessis, won the toss and elected to bat first in the 50th match of the IPL 2023 season against the Delhi Capitals. 

READ| 'Batting position nayi score wahi': Netizens spark meme fest after Rohit Sharma registers most ducks in IPL history

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After commando's murder, CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.