DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli just 11 runs away from a record no cricketer has ever achieved

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CRICKET
In the upcoming DC vs RCB clash, Virat Kohli has a opportunity to script history if he manages to score just 11 runs in the game.
Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s star batter, is on the verge of scripting history tonight in a match against Delhi Capitals (DC). Kohli is just 11 runs away from becoming the first player ever in IPL history to touch the 9,000-run mark. Across 274 matches and 266 innings, Kohli has scored 8,989 runs at an average of 39.95 and with a strike rate of over 130. These figures include eight centuries and 66 fifties and a best score of unbeaten 113.
Meanwhile, Kohli is currently at the sixth spot in the list of highest run-getters in IPL 2026 so far. He is only behind Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Heinrich Klaasen, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.
Everyone who follows Kohli knows that he hails from New Delhi and grew up playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (then Feroz Shah Kotla). The venue also holds special memories for him, including his early domestic performances and moments that truly defined him and what he is now. Over the years in IPL, playing at Delhi has always been a homecoming for Kohli, as the crowd goes berserk seeing him in action.
Match No 39 of the Indian Premier League 2026 is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and a reverse fixture between DC and RCB. Rajat Patidar won the Toss and elected to field first against the home side. The match is expected to be high-scoring one as it is considered a batting paradise, which features a flat surface and short boundaries. It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight.