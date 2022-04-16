WATCH: Lalit Yadav inflicts brilliant run-out on Virat Kohli with stunning one-handed throw

Lalit Yadav pulled off a stunning one-handed throw to end Virat Kohli's inning

Delhi Capitals youngster Lalit Yadav channelled his inner superman as he inflicted a surreal run out on Virat Kohli to leave the former RCB skipper disappointed. Renowned as one of the best and fittest players in the world, Kohli was beaten by Yadav whose one-handed throw from a difficult angle ended up dismissing the former.

Kohli, 33, hasn't found his groove so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, and on Saturday against DC, Lalit Yadav produced a moment of magic, which cut short the former RCB skipper's inning.

The incident happened in Shardul Thakur's over, on the second delivery of the seventh over, when Kohli guided the ball down the point and gully region, and as soon as he stepped out of his crease, he saw Lalit Yadav getting to the ball.

Albeit, before Kohli could get back to his crease, Yadav had already collected the ball and hurled it at the stumps. A direct hit and it would prove to be the end of Kohli.

What certainly impressed everyone was the angle at which Yadav inflicted the runout, in his line of sight, he might have been seeing just the one stump, and due to the situation he had to hurl the ball with one arm itself, but it all clicked for the Delhi Capitals youngster.

Watch Lalit Yadav's one-handed throw to dismiss Virat Kohli here:

Virat Kohli Again RUN-OUT pic.twitter.com/WN0Q6x3gnK — Keshav Bhardwaj (@keshxv1999) April 16, 2022

It was the 4th time this season that Kohli had failed to score even 15 runs, but much to his relief, even after his dismissal, the likes of Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34) and Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 66 off 34 helped RCB to a fight-worthy total of 189/5, after they were reeling at 92/5 after Maxwell's dismissal.

In reply, at the time of writing, Delhi Capitals had scored 26 for no loss after 2.4 overs.