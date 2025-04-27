DC vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 46 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League. The highly anticipated match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Delhi Capitals are coming off a convincing seven-wicket victory against the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match, solidifying their position as the second-ranked team in the points table with six wins and two losses in eight matches. Returning to their home ground, they will be looking to maintain their impressive form.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have secured six wins and suffered three losses in nine matches, currently occupying the ninth spot in the points table. They are coming off a victory against the Rajasthan Royals in their last match. The upcoming match between these two teams is expected to be a closely contested battle.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 46th Match

Date & Time: Apr 27, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel

Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

DC vs RCB My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Phil Salt, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Predicted playing XIs

DC: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

