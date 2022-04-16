DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India

Delhi Capitals

The 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals are currently placed eighth in the points table whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore are in sixth place.

DC led by Rishabh Pant, have played four games and have won two and lost two of their games. Their last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders resulted in a win by a huge 44-run margin, and the Delhi based franchise would look to keep their winning momentum going.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB come into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RCB will hope to get back to winning ways against the Delhi Capitals.

Here is all you need to know about Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on April 16 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalores will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam