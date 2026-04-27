DC vs RCB Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush Delhi Capitals after bundling them out for 75, seal 9-wicket win with 81 balls to spare

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Highlights: The Axar Patel and Co tasted their third defeat in a row after Rajat Patidar-led side registered a thumping 9-wicket victory over the home side.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a dominant 9-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) after bundling them out for just 75. Chasing, the defending champions touched the finish line comfortably in the 7th over with 81 balls to spare. With this win, RCB remains in the second spot in the Points Table with 12 points but with a much better Net Run Rate (NRR) now.

Toss

DC skipper Axar Patel flicked the Toss coin but it landed in Rajat Patidar's favour. RCB chose to field first against the home side.

First Innings

Batting first, what everyone witnessed was no less than a biggest shock. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed debutant Sahil Parakh in the first over, following which Josh Hazlewood removed KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi in th next one. DC were 7/3 after 2 overs. This didn't end here, Bhuvi again struck in his next one and picked up two more wickets, Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel. After 3 overs, DC were 8/5. The fourth over was again bowled by Hazlewood, who removed Nitish Rana and it seemed all over for the home side. After the end of the Powerplay, DC were 13/6.

However, the partnership between David Miller and Abhishek Porel brought lit some hopes among DC fans but it also didn't last long as Rasikh Salam dismissed Miller at 19. Later, Porel built a partnership with Kyle Jamieson but nothing worked out for Delhi tonight. In the end, DC were bundled out at 75.

Second Innings

Chasing a small target, Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell came out in the middle. However, Bethell was removed early by Kyle Jamieson in the third over. Later, Kohli teamed up with Devdutt Padikkal and took RCB to the finish line in the 7th over. Virat Kohli also completed his 9,000 IPL runs and became the first-ever player to achieve this milestone. RCB beat DC by 9 wicktets and 81 balls to spare.

Player of the Match