DC vs RCB Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush Delhi Capitals after bundling them out for 75, seal 9-wicket win with 81 balls to spare

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts, viral post makes big claims

Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury: Check his replacement

Delhi to get rain tonight? IMD issues 'yellow' alert, light downpour expected across city

US-Iran War: ‘Russia will support Tehran’, President Putin pushes for peace amid West Asia crisis

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 update: Class 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org, check date, other key details

West Bengal Election 2026: 'Maa Kali filled me with new energy', PM Modi says as poll campaign concludes

Vihaan Samat pens emotional tribute for mother Vanita after her death: 'You sacrificed everything to pour your being into me'

Kylian Mbappe to miss El Clasico vs Barcelona? Real Madrid drop big update

‘Will return after May 4’: PM Modi assure BJP’s win ahead of Bengal elections Phase 2; lists 5 job guarantees, benefits for women

Sarke Chunar Teri row: Sanjay Dutt apologises to National Commission for Women, promises to fund education of 50 girls

  • LATEST
India New Zealand FTA Offers Zero Duty Access, Job Boost

India New Zealand FTA Offers Zero Duty Access, Job Boost

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 update: Class 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org, check date, other key details

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 update: Class 10th, 12th results at results soon

Vihaan Samat pens emotional tribute for mother Vanita after her death: 'You sacrificed everything to pour your being into me'

Vihaan Samat pens emotional tribute for mother Vanita after her death

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

HomeCricket

CRICKET

DC vs RCB Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush Delhi Capitals after bundling them out for 75, seal 9-wicket win with 81 balls to spare

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Highlights: The Axar Patel and Co tasted their third defeat in a row after Rajat Patidar-led side registered a thumping 9-wicket victory over the home side.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST

DC vs RCB Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush Delhi Capitals after bundling them out for 75, seal 9-wicket win with 81 balls to spare
RCB thrashed DC after bowling out for 75 and chased target in 7th over
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a dominant 9-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) after bundling them out for just 75. Chasing, the defending champions touched the finish line comfortably in the 7th over with 81 balls to spare. With this win, RCB remains in the second spot in the Points Table with 12 points but with a much better Net Run Rate (NRR) now.

Toss

DC skipper Axar Patel flicked the Toss coin but it landed in Rajat Patidar's favour. RCB chose to field first against the home side.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

First Innings

Batting first, what everyone witnessed was no less than a biggest shock. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed debutant Sahil Parakh in the first over, following which Josh Hazlewood removed KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi in th next one. DC were 7/3 after 2 overs. This didn't end here, Bhuvi again struck in his next one and picked up two more wickets, Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel. After 3 overs, DC were 8/5. The fourth over was again bowled by Hazlewood, who removed Nitish Rana and it seemed all over for the home side. After the end of the Powerplay, DC were 13/6.

However, the partnership between David Miller and Abhishek Porel brought lit some hopes among DC fans but it also didn't last long as Rasikh Salam dismissed Miller at 19. Later, Porel built a partnership with Kyle Jamieson but nothing worked out for Delhi tonight. In the end, DC were bundled out at 75.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Second Innings

Chasing a small target, Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell came out in the middle. However, Bethell was removed early by Kyle Jamieson in the third over. Later, Kohli teamed up with Devdutt Padikkal and took RCB to the finish line in the 7th over. Virat Kohli also completed his 9,000 IPL runs and became the first-ever player to achieve this milestone. RCB beat DC by 9 wicktets and 81 balls to spare.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Player of the Match

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts, viral post makes big claims
After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts
Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury: Check his replacement
Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026
Delhi to get rain tonight? IMD issues 'yellow' alert, light downpour expected across city
Delhi to get rain tonight? IMD issues 'yellow' alert for capital city
US-Iran War: ‘Russia will support Tehran’, President Putin pushes for peace amid West Asia crisis
US-Iran War: ‘Russia will support Tehran’, President Putin says
DC vs RCB Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush Delhi Capitals after bundling them out for 75, seal 9-wicket win with 81 balls to spare
DC vs RCB Highlights: Bengaluru crush Delhi after bowling out for 75
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite
From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement