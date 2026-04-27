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DC vs RCB: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more

Delhi Capitals to face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in Match No 39 of the Indian Premier League 2026. Take a look at the head-to-head records, predicted Playing XI for both sides and pitch report of the upcoming contest.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

DC vs RCB: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more
DC to face RCB at Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight
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Match No 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both sides have completed half of their journeys in IPL 2026, but the current positions in the Points Table are quite different for them. On one hand, RCB sits in the second position with 10 points and five wins, whereas DC is at the 7th spot in the Standings with six points and just three wins.

While RCB is in a better position currently in the tournament, the pressure will surely be on the home side, which will look to bounce back in the tournament and make itself one of the contenders for the Playoffs. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, take a look at the head-to-head records and the possible Playing XI for both sides.

DC vs RCB: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 35

DC Won - 13

RCB Won - 20

Tied - 1

No Result - 1

 

DC vs RCB: Predicted Playing XI

 

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam.

 

DC vs RCB: Pitch Report

 

The pitch of the Arun Jaitley Stadium is generally batting-friendly, as it offers good pace and bounce, helping batters in carrying shots. With short boundaries, the matches at this venue are usually high-scoring. Spinners generally come into play in the middle overs after the pitch slows down a bit.

 

Weather conditions are expected to be quite hot with temperatures nearing 40 degrees. Dew is unlikely to play a major role due to the dry weather, and such conditions may further assist the spinners.

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