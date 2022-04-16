RCB vs DC: Dinesh Karthik scores 50 in 26 balls, netizens call him 'Mr 360° of India'

Dinesh Karthik came to RCB's rescue again vs DC, as he completed his fifty in just 26 balls, after which netizens compared him to AB de Villiers.

Dinesh Karthik has been in surreal form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The 36-year-old from Chennai, came out to bat when his franchise were reeling at 92/5, having just lost Glenn Maxwell who also scored a crucial fifty for the franchise.

The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten at 66 off 34 balls and helped RCB reach a fight-worthy total of 189/5 at the end of their 20 overs.

Netizens meanwhile were really impressed by DK's hitting, who scored runs all around the Wankhede Stadium, contributing to a much-needed 92-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed.

The range of Karthik's hitting reminded some Twitter users of AB de Villiers, who was called Mr 360° for his ability to score around the park and seeing DK emulate the Proteas legend, netizens were ecstatic.

Here's how netizens reacted to Dinesh Karthik's blistering knock of 66 against DC:

Dinesh Karthik is India's mr. 360°



what an extraordinary batsman prathi ball kottadam, unbelievable asal!



DK supremacy — MK14 (@urstrulyssmb__) April 16, 2022

The entire Wankhede crowd are on their feet doesn’t matter which team they are supporting here but they have stood up and applauded that classic knock by Dinesh Karthik.#DCvRCB — Prajakta (@18prajakta) April 16, 2022

Dinesh Karthik in #IPL2022:



32*(14)

14*(7)

44*(23)

7*(2)

34(14)

66*(34)



What a comeback by DK, the finisher of RCB, replacing the great AB and doing a fine job in this season. pic.twitter.com/cOUKfcZxxV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2022

@DineshKarthik is in the form of his life. He’s banging the door of the selectors. Excellent batting throughout the season #IPL2022 — sharat (@sherry1111111) April 16, 2022

What an Innings from Dinesh Karthik. He scored Brilliant 66* runs from 34 balls including 5 fours and 5 Sixes against DC. He came pressure situation and yet another time he delivered for RCB. Well done, DK. pic.twitter.com/D9UEyCKnzZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 16, 2022

Talking about the match, RCB were able to post a fight worthy target of 190 for Delhi Capitals, who had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Both Karthik and Maxwell were key for RCB, and it remains to be seen if DC can better the required tally or not.