DC vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer’s heroics help Punjab Kings script highest successful chase in IPL history, KL Rahul’s 152* in vain

KL Rahul produced a sensational unbeaten 152, but his heroic effort went in vain as Shreyas Iyer’s brilliant knock powered Punjab Kings to a stunning victory. Despite Rahul’s record-breaking innings, PBKS held their nerve in a thrilling IPL clash to seal an unforgettable win.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi turned into a battleground on April 25, 2026, as Punjab Kings pulled off a chase that’s almost hard to believe. Set a colossal 265 by the Delhi Capitals, Punjab stormed to victory with seven balls left—making this the biggest run chase not just in IPL, but in all T20s. Delhi’s captain, KL Rahul, seemed to have locked up the result early with a masterful innings, but Shreyas Iyer and his determined Punjab team flipped the game on its head with a relentless assault that shattered records and expectations.

KL Rahul was on another level. The Capitals’ skipper hammered an unbeaten 152 off just 67 balls, breaking the 150-run barrier for Indian players in IPL for the very first time. He sent 16 balls to the fence and cleared it nine more times. Nitish Rana backed him up perfectly, racing to 91 from just 44 deliveries, and together they stitched a gigantic 220-run partnership for the second wicket. Delhi ended at 264 for 2, the home crowd buzzing and the total looking far out of Punjab’s reach.

Punjab’s reply? Pure mayhem. With the required rate already sky-high, openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya came out swinging. In the Powerplay, Punjab smashed 116 runs—the second-highest ever in IPL’s opening six overs. Prabhsimran led the way with a savage fifty off just 18 balls before falling for 76.

Delhi’s spinners, especially Kuldeep Yadav, tried to claw things back and for a moment, Punjab wobbled. But Shreyas Iyer stood firm. Playing one of the most important innings of his career, Iyer blasted 71 from 36 balls, cool under pressure and refusing to take his foot off the gas. He did get some luck—substitute Karun Nair put down two simple catches in the closing overs, mistakes that came back to haunt Delhi.

In the end, Shashank Singh joined Iyer to polish things off, sealing the chase in the 19th over. Punjab Kings stayed at the top of the table, while Delhi were left stunned, trying to make sense of how a monumental 152* from Rahul ended up on the losing side. The IPL has seen its share of explosive nights, but this one took fearless T20 cricket to an entirely new level.

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