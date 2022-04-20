DC vs PBKS match in danger after Tim Seifert tests covid positive: Reports

Five members of the Delhi camp already tested positive for covid earlier

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday looks doubtful after another foreign player in the DC camp returned a covid-positive test ahead of the evening game.

There had been a covid outbreak in the camp, and regularly testing was being done, but it appears that Tim Seifert has reportedly returned a covid positive test. This comes after Mitchell Marsh and four other members of the Delhi camp had tested positive for the virus.

As per reports, BCCI is now mulling whether to go ahead with the match, or to postpone the clash. As of now, all of the Delhi players have been told to return to their rooms, and a separate indoor round of testing could be done before tonight's game.

Earlier, this very fixture was slated to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune, but it was shifted to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai after the covid outbreak in the DC camp.

The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source.

"As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive," said a BCCI source.

"We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," said a player on the condition of anonymity.

Ahead of the match against Punjab Kings, Physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane had contracted the virus, apart from Marsh, who was the first player to test positive.

With inputs from PTI