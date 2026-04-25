DC vs PBKS: KL Rahul scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat

KL Rahul etched his name in the record books with a sensational performance, becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve a rare milestone in IPL history. The star batter’s remarkable feat has created a huge buzz among fans, adding another historic chapter to his already impressive career.

KL Rahul made history on Saturday afternoon at the Arun Jaitley Stadium—his fastest-ever IPL century, and the highest score by an Indian in IPL history. He smashed 152* against Punjab Kings, breaking Abhishek Sharma’s record of 141 set last year. It's Rahul's first hundred this IPL season, his sixth overall, and he got there in just 47 balls, peppering the boundary with 12 fours and 5 sixes.

Nitish Rana backed him up with a gutsy 91, just falling short of a ton—but, really, his support mattered. Together, they drove Delhi Capitals to a monstrous 264 for 2 in their 20 overs.

Take a look at the numbers. Rahul tops the list for highest score by an Indian in IPL (152*), with Abhishek Sharma (141), Rahul’s earlier 132*, Shubman Gill (129), and Rishabh Pant (128*) trailing behind. And among all players who've hit 150+ in an IPL game, it's just Brendon McCullum (158* in 2008), Chris Gayle (175* in 2013), and now Rahul.

That ton put Rahul in an exclusive club—not just as a six-time IPL centurion, but also moving him past MS Dhoni on the all-time run charts. Rahul came in just 13 runs behind Dhoni’s tally; he smashed a boundary to get past it and didn’t stop there.

Going into the match, Delhi sat at sixth on the table—six points from six games, looking for a statement win at home. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, marched in with momentum and firepower up top. But Rahul’s innings changed everything. He got a second chance early when Shashank Singh dropped him at deep square leg, and he made Punjab pay for it.

Rahul anchored the innings, but Rana really brought the heat in the middle overs. That partnership didn't just hold Delhi together—it flipped the script, letting them build at pace, stay aggressive, and keep the tempo right where they wanted.

Even after reaching his century, Rahul didn’t ease up; he kept going, relentless, as DC surged to a huge total. Rahul and Rana’s partnership swelled to 220 runs, the kind that pretty much decides a game by itself. Rahul finished unbeaten on 152 off 67 balls—the first Indian ever to cross 150 in an IPL inning. Only McCullum and Gayle have scored more in IPL history. Delhi’s final tally—264 for 2—made sure everyone remembered this afternoon.

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