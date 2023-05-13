DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023, Dream11 Prediction

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to host an exciting match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, May 13th, in the 59th game of the IPL 2023. Unfortunately, the Capitals are currently at the bottom of the points table, with only four wins from 11 games, and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs have dwindled considerably. In their previous encounter, they fell short by 27 runs while chasing a target of 168 runs set by Chennai Super Kings. Rilee Rossouw top-scored for the Capitals, contributing 35 runs off 37 deliveries.

On the other hand, the Kings have faced defeat in their last two games, including their most recent encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. With five wins out of 11 games, they currently occupy the 8th position in the points tally. Batting first, the Kings posted a total of 179 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. However, the Knight Riders managed to chase down this target on the final delivery of the game, securing a victory by five wickets. Andre Russell's contribution of 42 runs off 23 deliveries earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Both teams have encountered each other in 30 IPL matches, with each team emerging victorious in 15 games. In their recent encounters, the Capitals have had the upper hand, winning four out of the last five games against the Kings. However, the Kings' most recent win against the Capitals dates back to the year 2020.

Match Details

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 59

Date and Time: May 13th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan (C), David Warner (VC), Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

