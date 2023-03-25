DC vs MIW WPL 2023 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women

DC vs MIW, WPL 2023 Final

The highly anticipated Women's Premier League 2023 Final is set to take place on March 26th at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, where the Delhi Capitals will face off against the Mumbai Indians. It's no secret that these two teams have been the strongest contenders throughout the tournament, and their journey to the final has been nothing short of impressive.

The Delhi Capitals finished at the top of the points table with six wins and two losses, while the Mumbai Indians had the same number of victories and defeats. However, the Capitals secured their spot in the final due to their superior net run rate. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians had to battle it out in the Eliminator match against the UP Warriorz, but their hard work and determination paid off as they secured their place in the final.

This final match promises to be a nail-biting affair, as both teams have been equally dominant throughout the tournament. In fact, they have already faced each other twice this season, with each team winning one game each. The battle for supremacy in this final match will ultimately crown the ultimate champions of the Women's Premier League 2023.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL final

Date & Time: March 26, 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

MIW vs DCW Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Verma, Rodrigues, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Kapp, Alice Capsey, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Ishqaue, Wong, Nat Sciver-Brunt

MIW vs DCW My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong

