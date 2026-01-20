FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DC vs MI, WPL 2026 Match No 13: Jemimah Rodrigues' 51 off 37 balls guides Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match No 13, WPL 2026: DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues not only took her side to the finish line in the 155-run chase against Mumbai Indians but also won the Player of the Match award for her unbeaten half-century.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 11:22 PM IST

DC vs MI, WPL 2026 Match No 13: Jemimah Rodrigues' 51 off 37 balls guides Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians
DC beat MI by 7 wickets and 6 balls to spare
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match No 13, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their second victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 7 wickets and six balls to spare. With this win, DC also gained much-needed two points and jumped one spot in the Points Table. Batting first, MI posted 154 runs in 20 overs despite losing early wickets in the Powerplay. In the end, the Women in Blue failed to defend the total and lost their third consecutive game in WPL 2026. Take a look at detailed highlights of the DC vs MI game.

Toss

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues flipped the Toss coin, and it landed in her favour as well. DC decided to bowl first against MI. The Mumbai Indians announced four changes in their Playing XI, including two debutants.

First Innings

Batting first, the Mumbai Indians lose two early wickets of Sajeevan and Hayley Matthews, at a score of 21. Not only this, but MI also posted the lowest Powerplay total of WPL 2026 as they managed to score just 23 runs in six overs. Later, Nat Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur added over 50 runs for the third wicket, but the latter fell short of her half-century by 9 runs. However, Sciver-Brunt went on to hit her third 50 of WPL 2026 and built a partnership with Nicola Carey.

This partnership also ended with Carey's wicket, and in the end, only Sciver-Brunt took MI to a decent total in 20 overs. MI's scoreboard read 154/5.

Second Innings

Chasing 155, Delhi Capitals saw a fiery start and posted 57 runs in the Powerplay without losing any wickets. Later, debutant Vaishnavi Sharma picked up her maiden WPL wicket by dismissing Shafali Verma at 29. Another opener, Lizelle Lee, missed her half-century by just four runs as she got dismissed by Amanjot Kaur at 46. But Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 51 off 37 balls took DC home with a biggie. With this win, the Delhi Capitals earned two important points and jumped one spot in the Points Table.

Player of the Match

DC skipper also won the Player of the Match award for her unbeaten 51 off 37 balls.

