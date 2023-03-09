DC vs MI WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

MI vs DC, WPL 2023

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 is set to take place on Thursday, March 9th, featuring a thrilling match-up between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women at the esteemed Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

This highly anticipated event promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams bring their A-game to the field. Fans can expect an intense battle between these two formidable opponents, as they vie for victory in this crucial match.

Both teams had a remarkable start in the tournament. The Mumbai Indians displayed their dominance in the first game against the Gujarat Giants and continued their winning streak with another victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Similarly, the Delhi Capitals also secured comprehensive wins in both of their games against RCB and UP Warriorz.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Date and Time: March 9, 2023 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: M Lanning, A Capsey, H Kaur, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver, S Verma, M Kapp

Bowlers: S Ishaque-I, T Norris

DC vs MI My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Saika Ishaque, Tara Norris

