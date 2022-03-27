Rishabh Pant's viral pic lying on the ground becomes meme fodder, check hilarious reactions

Rishabh Pant has his own way of entertaining cricket fans with his on-field antics. The Delhi Capitals skipper when playing India is constantly heard chirping with hilarious comments via the stump mics, and now that he's playing in the Indian Premier League, Pant is back to his hilarious best.

The youngster was seen lying on the field during the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. While trying to stop a ball from going underneath him, Pant dived low and caught the ball while looking incredibly calm lying on the field.

Fans on Twitter meanwhile couldn't help but laugh at the picture of Pant, and some of the users have even used it as meme fodder, to post hilarious memes using Rishabh Pant's pic.

While some fans on Twitter were reminded of Yuzvendra Chahal, whose pic in a similar pose went viral earlier while playing for India, others could contain their laughter after seeing Pant in the hilarious pose.

#rishabhpant for you guys What a chad this guy is #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/dJOU2QzXIh — Subrata Banik (@Subrata51359365) March 27, 2022

Talking about the match between Mumbai and Delhi, Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Rohit Sharma-led side got off to a good start but by the time of writing they were reduced to 159-5 after 19 overs.