DC vs MI, Match 7 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

DC vs MI, Match 7 WPL 2023: Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals, will take on Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

On Thursday, March 9, the Delhi Capitals Women's team will host the Mumbai Indians Women's team in Match No. 7 at the DY Patil Stadium. This highly anticipated match will feature a clash between the top two teams in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 standings.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians Women's team will have to fight tooth and nail to maintain their position at the top of the points table against an impressive Delhi Capitals Women's team led by Meg Lanning.

One of the standout players for the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League is the talented Bengal spinner, Saika Ishaque. With an impressive record of 6 wickets in just 2 matches, at an average of 6.16, she has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on the field. Ishaque's performance has been nothing short of exceptional, making her the top wicket-taker in the WPL 2023 thus far.

Not only has she taken the most wickets in the tournament, but she has also played a crucial role in the team's victories against the Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ishaque's skill and determination have been instrumental in securing these wins for the Mumbai Indians.

DC vs MI Pitch report

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai boasts a pitch that is a haven for batters. With its favorable conditions, scoring runs comes with ease, making it a challenging ground for bowlers.

DC vs MI Weather Report

On Thursday evening, Mumbai is expected to experience clear and warm weather. Although there has been some rainfall in the city recently, it is not expected to cause any significant disruptions.

Live Streaming Details

Viacom 18 has secured the media rights for the WPL 2023, granting them the exclusive privilege of broadcasting the matches on Sports18 Channel. Furthermore, Jio Cinema app will provide live streaming of all the WPL 2023 matches in India, while Jio TV will offer free live streaming of the matches.

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

READ| DC vs MI WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians