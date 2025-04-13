Delhi Capitals will face off against Mumbai Indians, struggling with two consecutive losses. Delhi will aim for its fifth win in a row, while Mumbai will try to avoid a third defeat in the match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A struggling Rohit Sharma will be looking to regain his form and make an impact in the upcoming IPL match against Delhi Capitals. The Delhi Capitals boast a formidable trio of spinners who will pose a challenge to Sharma and the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. While Sharma looks to find his rhythm, the Mumbai Indians will rely on their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah to put pressure on Delhi Capitals' key batsman KL Rahul and the rest of their lineup.

Delhi Capitals have been the team to watch in the early stages of the tournament, aiming for their fifth consecutive victory. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, are desperate to avoid a fifth loss in six games.

In the IPL, a single defeat can shift the momentum drastically, and the Mumbai Indians are on the verge of another disappointing season after finishing at the bottom of the table in the previous edition.

Head-to-Head Record:

Total Matches Played: 35

Delhi Capitals Victories: 16

Mumbai Indians Victories: 19

Most Recent Result: Delhi Capitals emerged victorious by a margin of 10 runs in April 2024.

DC vs MI at Arun Jaitley Stadium:

Total matches played: 12

DC emerged victorious in 7 matches, while MI won 5.

In the most recent encounter in April 2024, DC secured a 10-run victory over MI.

Delhi Capitals' record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium:

Total Matches played: 85

Wins: 38

Losses: 45

No Results: 1

Ties: 1

Highest score: 257/4 against Mumbai Indians on April 27, 2024 - Delhi Capitals won by 10 runs

Lowest score: 66 all out against Mumbai Indians on May 6, 2017 - Mumbai Indians won by 146 runs

Also read| IPL 2025: Why are Royal Challengers Bengaluru wearing green jersey against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur?