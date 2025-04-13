DC vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 29 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi Capitals are set to face off against the Mumbai Indians in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Delhi Capitals have emerged as the only unbeaten team in this edition, triumphing in all four matches played so far. Their recent victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has placed them in second position on the points table. Playing on their home turf, the Delhi Capitals are eager to deliver another stellar performance.

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians have encountered difficulties this season, securing only one win out of five matches. Currently occupying the eighth spot on the points table, they are in dire need of a turnaround. The upcoming match between these two teams is anticipated to be a closely contested battle.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 29th Match

Date & Time: Apr 13, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah

DC vs MI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (captain), Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc

Predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

