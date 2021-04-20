DC vs MI Dream11 predictions, IPL 2021: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in Chennai
DC vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 13 of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream 11.
Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see a new venue for Delhi Capitals (DC) when they will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on Tuesday.
The Delhi Capitals will begin their Chennai leg with a repeat of the IPL 2020 final. The side has blown hot and cold this season, but their batting unit has fared well. A lot will depend on Kagiso Rabada, who hasn't really clicked, but with the likes of Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan, Delhi should fancy a win.
As for their opponents, the Mumbai Indians, have been one of the most in-form teams. They did lose their opening IPL 2021 contest to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but MI have hit back hard with two wins on the trot. While bowling has been on point, they will need Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma to get back to their free-flowing selves.
Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – Match 13, IPL 2021 in Chennai
DC vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indiansâ€‹ My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar
DC vs MI Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Ravi Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Amit Mishra
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav/Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians My Dream11 Playing XI
Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indiansâ€‹ Match Details
The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday, April 20. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Squads
Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.