DC vs LSG: Rishabh Pant smacks a half-helicopter shot against Avesh Khan - Watch

Rishabh Pant has on many occasions, opened up about his fondness for MS Dhoni. The youngster has often stated that he grew up watching Dhoni's heroics, and on Thursday, Pant took inspiration from his idol as he hit a half-helicopter shot against Avesh Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants squared off against Delhi Capitals at the Navi Mumbai Stadium and after a blockbuster start from Prithvi Shaw, after Delhi were sent out to bat first, Pant then tried to accelerate the innings in his own unique way.

After Shaw's dismissal, David Warner and Rovman Powell were dismissed early, but Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who was brought into the playing XI in place of Mandeep Singh steadied the ship. They then tried to up the ante, and in the process, Pant brought his best foot forward, as he struck a half-helicopter shot in the 19th over.

Helicopter shot was originally made popular by Dhoni, and a few days ago, Ishan Kishan also channelled his inner batter as he too struck a helicopter shot.

On Thursday, it was Pant's turn, as the southpaw went deep inside his crease and sent a full-toss from Avesh Khan into the stands.

Watch the half-helicopter shot from Rishabh Pant:

Talking about the match, after Shaw's heroics, other Delhi batters underwhelmed, and despite getting off to a good start, the Capitals could only muster up a score of 149/3 in their respective 50 overs.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants had scored 104/2 after 14 overs.