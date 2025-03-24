DC vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 4 between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals (DC) face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2025! This thrilling encounter will take place at Rajasekhara Reddy in Visakhapatnam.

During the mega auction, the Delhi Capitals made some important changes, and Axar Patel will captain the team. They have brought in big players like KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc resulting in a well-rounded squad keen to make an impression this season.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will lead the Lucknow Super Giants. They are hoping to improve after finishing seventh last season with seven victories and seven losses.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 4th Match

Date & Time: Mar 24, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Injury/Unavailability

Harry Brook has withdrawn from the IPL, impacting Delhi Capitals' plans. However, this allows them to improve their top order. Shardul Thakur has replaced Mohsin Khan. Lucknow Super Giants have lost multiple Indian pacers to injuries, including Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan for their first game.

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (VC), Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser McGurk

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc

DC vs LSG My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser McGurk, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, (Impact Sub: Karun Nair/Mohit Sharma)

Lucknow Super Giants: Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph (Impact Sub: Akash Singh/Shahbaz Ahmed/Manimaran Siddarth)

