Delhi Capitals achieved its biggest successful chase in the IPL by defeating Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 opener in Vizag.

The Delhi Capitals kicked off their IPL 2025 season with a bang, pulling off their highest successful chase in the league's history against the Lucknow Super Giants in Vizag on Sunday. The Capitals chased down LSG's intimidating total of 210 runs in a thrilling one-wicket triumph that came down to the final over. Ashutosh Sharma was a remarkable performer for DC, scoring 66 runs in just 31 balls and hitting a magnificent six to seal the victory.

This incredible win marks only the second time the Delhi Capitals have successfully chased a target exceeding 200 runs in IPL history. Their previous best chase was back in 2017 when they, then known as the Delhi Daredevils managed to chase down 209 runs against the Gujarat Lions.

Earlier, LSG scored 209/8 in 20 overs with standout performances from Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72). However, the highly anticipated player Rishabh Pant, who was bought for Rs 27 crore failed to deliver in his debut game for LSG getting out for a duck after facing only six balls.

The Delhi Capitals' stellar performance in this match highlights their grit and talent under pressure, laying a solid groundwork for the rest of the IPL season.

Also read| Meet Vipraj Nigam, 20-year-old Delhi Capitals spinner who made IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants