DC vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals will face off against Lucknow Super Giants

The 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Delhi Capitals square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday. Both teams have blown hot and cold in recent games and would like to consolidate their places in the top four.

While Delhi Capitals are currently in sixth place on the league standings, with eight points, Lucknow Super Giants are in third place, with 12 points on the board.

KL Rahul-led LSG will have won two games on the trot and will be confident coming into the game against Delhi, who defeated Kolkata Knight Riders recently by 4 wickets.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (VC), Avesh Khan, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav (VC), Avesh Khan, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.