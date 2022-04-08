DC vs LSG: David Warner struggles, netizens remember 'national crush' Kaviya Maran with funny memes

David Warner's acrimonious divorce with Sunrisers Hyderabad led to a lot of questions, being asked of the franchise. Since SRH haven't won a single game so far in IPL 2022, fans have also trolled SRH CEO Kaviya Maran in the past, but on Thursday netizens shared hilarious memes as they hailed Maran, after David Warner underwhelmed on his second debut for Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi-based franchise went toe to toe with Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and even though all eyes were on Warner who had previously played for Delhi between 2009 to 2013, but in his second stint with the team, Warner underwhelmed against LSG.

In the lead up to IPL 2022, a lot had been said about David Warner's standoff with SRH, it affected their title credentials last year as well, and this year as well, a Warner and Rashid Khan-less SRH has yet to open their account.

READ| IPL 2022: DC vs LSG highlights, Prithvi Shaw plays superb knock of 61 off 34 deliveries

Warner, who played his first match for Delhi Capitals on Thursday against Lucknow Super Giants was widely expected to show his destructive batting exploits, but it wasn't to be.

The Australian opener could only score 4 runs in 12 balls, before being sent back to the dugout by Ravi Bishnoi.

Seeing Warner's struggles, netizens were quick to recall Kaviya Maran and started to share hilarious memes about her decision to let go of Warner.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Srh and kavya Maran happy — Rahul Reddy (@Sodaisgreat) April 7, 2022

Talking about the match between DC vs LSG, Prithvi Shaw got the Delhi side off a flying start, but once he was dismissed for 61, the momentum swung towards LSG. Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten but could only propel their side to a score of 149/3.

READ| KL Rahul to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad? Hilarious IPL pre-match technical glitch goes viral

In reply, LSG chased down the target with two balls remaining, after Quinton de Kock scored 80 off 54 balls. The match went down to the wire, with 6 needed off 6 balls, but Deepak Hooda was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the very first ball, after which young Ayush Badoni came out to bat and finished the job.