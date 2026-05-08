DC vs KKR Preview: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more

Match No 51 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. Take a look at the detailed match preview along with the possible Playing XI, pitch report, and more.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at their home turf, Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Match No 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Since both teams are stuck in the lower side of the Points Table, the upcoming contest holds much importance to them for their Playoffs qualifications. This IPL season has been full of ups and downs for DC and KKR. The Capitals have been struggling on their home turf and have lost all their previous four games, whereas the Knight Riders have finally found momentum at the right time and are currently on a 3-match winning streak.

On one hand, DC are in the 7th position with eight points and four wins and have won just one game out of their last five matches. On the other hand, KKR are just below DC in the 8th spot with three wins and seven points.

Take a look at a detailed comparison between the two sides ahead of the high-voltage contest, along with the predicted Playing XI and pitch report.

DC vs KKR: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 34

DC Won - 15

KKR Won - 19

Last Match - KKR won by 14 runs (April 29, 2025)

DC vs KKR: Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharm, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Lungi Ngidi. (Impact Player - Karun Nair).

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, and Anukul Roy. (Impact Player - Rachin Ravindra)

DC vs KKR - Pitch and weather report

With its flat surface, the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to favour batters, and with short boundaries and quick outfield, the upcoming match is predicted to be a high-scoring one. Pacers are likely to get some movement in the initial overs of the match, but dew is expected to play its role in the latter half.

On the weather front, the sky is expected to be clear, with no rain during the match. The temperature is also expected to be quite hot at around 32-35 degrees.