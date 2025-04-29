DC vs KKR Match Highlights: In the super-exciting, high-scoring game, Kolkata Knight Riders registered a 14-run victory against Delhi Capitals. Sunil Narine's 3-wicket haul helped Kolkata restrict Delhi in the 205-run chase.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: Match No 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was no short of entertainment. KKR finally ended their losing streak as they defeated DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by 14 runs. The high-scoring game showcased prowess and in depth bowling lineup of Kolkata as they restricted Delhi in the 205-run chase. Check out the complete match details below.

Toss

Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel flipped the Toss coin and Kolkata Knight Riders captain called Heads. It landed in favour of the home side, and DC chose to bowl first against KKR. DC played with the same team in this contest, whereas KKR came up with two changes: Angkrish Raghuvanshi replaced Vaibhav Arora, and Anukul Roy replaced Chetan Sakariya.

First Innings

Kolkata Knight Riders' openers Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz walked out to bat, aiming to put a big total on board. However, after hitting a few big shots, Gurbaz returned back to the pavilion. Despite losing Gurbaz in the Powerplay, KKR's run rate never slowed down, and after the end of 6 overs, the score read 79/1. However, things went all south for them after the Powerplay, as they lost three wickets in quick succession. Later, the 50+ run partnership between Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh stabilised KKR's innings. In the end, KKR managed to cross the 200-run mark and posted 204/0 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 205, Delhi Capitals openers Abishek Porel and Faf du Plessis came out to bat. However, on the second ball of the innings, Porel got dismissed. Even KL Rahul was unlucky tonight and was run out. After the end of the Powerplay, DC was already two down. However, Faf and Axar brought some stability to DC's innings and matched up to the required run rate, but that also didn't last long. Following Axar's dismissal, wickets kept falling in quick succession. Sunil Narine's 3-wicket haul put an end to DC's winning hopes when he dismissed Faf. In the death, Varun Chakaravarty also took two wickets in a single over, putting the final nail in the coffin. In the end, Kolkata clinched the game by 14 runs, earning two crucial points.