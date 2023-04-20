DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Dream11 tips: Fantasy cricket prediction for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders | Photos: Agencies

Delhi Capitals will be hoping to break the drought against Kolkata Knight Riders at home in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Thursday. The David Warner-led DC side have no points and five defeats this season, lying at the bottom as the only team with no victory in IPL 2022 till now.

Meanwhile, KKR led by Nitish Rana are in the bottom half of the table with two wins and three losses in their five matches. In their previous match, the KKR lost against Mumbai Indians despite star batter Venkatesh Iyer putting in the performance of the match. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were able to restrict DC in their last match to 151 after they put up a chaseable 175 run target led by Virat Kohli with a fifty. Manish Pandey had been the only batter to shine for DC with a 38-ball 50 in the losing effort.

Match Details

DC vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 28

Date and Time: April 20, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: David Warner (vc), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy

DC vs KKR My Dream11 team

David Warner, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Narayan Jagadeesan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy