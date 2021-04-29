DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

DC vs KKR Dream 11 Team Prediction: Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals have been in good form with four wins in six games. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have excelled, while their overseas stars haven't really fired in the middle overs. Delhi have also been struggling on the death bowling front, they might ponder a few changes against KKR.

Their opponents Kolkata haven't done too well and have just two wins in six games. KKR are placed in the bottom half of the IPL 2021 points table. They did snap their four-match losing streak earlier against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will look to keep the momentum intact. With a resourceful squad at their disposal, one can't write the Knight Riders off at any cost.

Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Match 25, IPL 2021 in Delhi

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Amit Mishra, and Kagiso Rabada

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, and Ishant Sharma/Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Mavi.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders My Dream11 Playing XI

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell (VC), Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Amit Mishra, and Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 29. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads