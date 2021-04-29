DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad
DC vs KKR Dream 11 Team Predictions - Best Player's list for Match 25 of DC vs KKR IPL 2021
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021
DC vs KKR Dream 11 Team Prediction: Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.
Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals have been in good form with four wins in six games. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have excelled, while their overseas stars haven't really fired in the middle overs. Delhi have also been struggling on the death bowling front, they might ponder a few changes against KKR.
Their opponents Kolkata haven't done too well and have just two wins in six games. KKR are placed in the bottom half of the IPL 2021 points table. They did snap their four-match losing streak earlier against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will look to keep the momentum intact. With a resourceful squad at their disposal, one can't write the Knight Riders off at any cost.
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounder: Andre Russell, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Amit Mishra, and Kagiso Rabada
DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, and Ishant Sharma/Anrich Nortje
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Mavi.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders My Dream11 Playing XI
Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell (VC), Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Amit Mishra, and Kagiso Rabada
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details
The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 29. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Squads
Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer.