The star batsman reached this significant milestone with remarkable skill, launching Kagiso Rabada's delivery for a six during the sixth over of Delhi Capitals' innings.

KL Rahul has made history by surpassing Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest Indian batter to reach 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Rahul achieved this remarkable milestone during the IPL 2025 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Kohli previously held the record, having reached 8,000 runs in 243 innings. In contrast, Rahul accomplished this feat in just 224 innings, making him the first Indian batter to score 8,000 T20 runs in under 230 innings. Globally, Chris Gayle leads the list with 213 innings, followed by Babar Azam with 218 innings, placing Rahul third among the elite.

KL Rahul also surpassed AB de Villiers' record to secure the fifth position on the list of batters with the most fifty-plus scores in the IPL. In his 143 IPL matches, Rahul has achieved an impressive 44 scores of 50 or more, while de Villiers concluded his illustrious career with 43 such scores in 184 matches.

The record for the most fifty-plus scores in IPL history is held by Virat Kohli. Representing RCB Kohli has reached the 50-run milestone an astounding 70 times in 263 matches. He is followed by David Warner with 66 scores, Shikhar Dhawan with 53, and Rohit Sharma with 48.

Fastest to 8000 runs in T20s (by innings)

213 - Chris Gayle

218 - Babar Azam

224 - KL Rahul*

243 - Virat kohli

244 - Mohammad Rizwan

In a show of solidarity, players from both the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces by standing for the national anthem prior to their IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

The match marked the resumption of IPL 2025 following a ten-day hiatus due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The tournament's first full match upon resumption saw the Punjab Kings narrowly defeat the Rajasthan Royals by ten runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur earlier that afternoon.

As the game concluded in Jaipur, both the playing elevens of DC and GT, along with match officials—including on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Keyur Kelkar, third umpire Rohan Pandit, and match referee Arjan Kripal Singh—joined together to sing the national anthem. This collective act honored the invaluable contributions of the Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation against external threats.

Also read| 'Virat Kohli counted money, ate food...': Ex-teammate recalls star batter’s early struggles