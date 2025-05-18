DC vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 60 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

Delhi Capitals are poised to face the Gujarat Titans in the 60th match of the IPL 2025 scheduled for Sunday, May 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This match is crucial for DC as they are in urgent need of a victory to enhance their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs, particularly given their recent inconsistency in performance.

Conversely, GT is on the verge of securing a place in the top four of the IPL 2025 standings, with three matches remaining in the round-robin phase. However, they must continue to deliver strong performances to solidify their position.

In their brief history within the IPL, DC and GT have each claimed victory three times against one another, and their rivalry is anticipated to intensify in the coming years. In the earlier encounter this season, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, GT successfully chased down a target exceeding 200 runs against DC, marking a pivotal moment in their rise to the top of the IPL 2025 table.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 60th Match

Date & Time: May 18, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has good batting conditions, but spinners may get some help later in the game. In IPL matches at this venue, teams batting first have won 45 times, while those batting second have won 47 times. The average score for the first innings is 168 runs.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Shubman Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan

All-Rounder: Axar Patel

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

DC vs GT My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Axar Patel, Arshad Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan

Predicted playing XIs

DC: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, T Natarajan

GT: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

