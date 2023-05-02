Search icon
DC vs GT, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi is at the lowest bottom of the table with just 2 wins in 8 games. David Warner would be looking for a win to boost some momentum in his team and Hardik Pandya on the other hand will try to continue their dominance in yet another season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

DC vs GT, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
Source: Twitter

Narendra Modi Stadium will host the 44th match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 2 (Tuesday) at 7:30 pm. The defending Champion is once again having a fabulous season and are currently at the top of the table with just 2 losses in 8 games. Gujarat is coming to this match after registering a comprehensive victory against Kolkata Knight Rider by 7 wickets in their previous clash at the Eden Garden. Casing 179 Hardik Pndya’s side didn’t face much trouble in ending the game in the 18th over. 

Delhi Capitals on the other hand, is not not having a good campaign as David Warner ‘s side started the tournament with 5 consecutive losses. They did comeback with 2 wins but failed to continue the winning streak against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match and lost the game by 9 runs. Delhi is at the lowest bottom of the table with just 2 wins in 8 games. David Warner would be looking for a win to boost some momentum in his team and Hardik Pandya on the other hand will try to continue their dominance in yet another season.

Match Details: DC vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 44
Date and Time: MAY 2, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.


Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Noor Ahmad

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha 

Batters: David Warner, David Miller

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Ishant Sharma

DC vs GT, My Dream 11 team: Shibman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma

 


DC vs GT Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner(C), Manish Pandey, SN Khan, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Ripal Patel, PD Salt(wk), Anrich Nortje, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma

GT probable XI: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, R Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Rashid Khan, M Shami, J Little, MM Sharma, Noor Ahmad

 

 

Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique's iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
