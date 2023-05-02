DC vs GT, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Source: Twitter

Narendra Modi Stadium will host the 44th match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 2 (Tuesday) at 7:30 pm. The defending Champion is once again having a fabulous season and are currently at the top of the table with just 2 losses in 8 games. Gujarat is coming to this match after registering a comprehensive victory against Kolkata Knight Rider by 7 wickets in their previous clash at the Eden Garden. Casing 179 Hardik Pndya’s side didn’t face much trouble in ending the game in the 18th over.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand, is not not having a good campaign as David Warner ‘s side started the tournament with 5 consecutive losses. They did comeback with 2 wins but failed to continue the winning streak against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match and lost the game by 9 runs. Delhi is at the lowest bottom of the table with just 2 wins in 8 games. David Warner would be looking for a win to boost some momentum in his team and Hardik Pandya on the other hand will try to continue their dominance in yet another season.

Match Details: DC vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 44

Date and Time: MAY 2, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Noor Ahmad

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: David Warner, David Miller

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Ishant Sharma

DC vs GT, My Dream 11 team: Shibman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma



DC vs GT Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner(C), Manish Pandey, SN Khan, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Ripal Patel, PD Salt(wk), Anrich Nortje, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma

GT probable XI: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, R Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Rashid Khan, M Shami, J Little, MM Sharma, Noor Ahmad