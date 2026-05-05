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DC vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more for Match 48

Match 48 of the IPL 2026 brings a high-octane clash between the Delhi Capitals and the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings. Take a look at their head-to-head records so far, possible Playing XI for the upcoming game, along with pitch and weather report.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 05, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

DC vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more for Match 48
DC vs CSK Match Preview. Pic Credits: Instagram/delhicapitals, Instagram/chennaiipl)
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The 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting at 7:30 pm IST. It will be a perfect opportunity for the DC to take revenge for the last clash, where Sanju Samson's unbeaten 115 did the job for the 5-time champions. And, the Axar Patel and Co will be aiming to continue the momentum, which they got after pulling off their highest-ever successful run chase in the IPL against the Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, CSK will also arrive at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a positive mindset after having won three of their last five games, including the dominant win against the Mumbai Indians. However, the Men in Yellow have suffered several blows this season after star players getting injured.

Meanwhile, the upcoming contest is expected to be a high-scoring one, but pacers have also gained much more from the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the head-to-head records, pitch, and weather report, along with the predicted Playing XI of both sides.

DC vs CSK: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 32

DC Won - 20

CSK Won - 12

Last Match - CSK won by 23 runs

DC vs CSK: Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals - Axat Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, and T Natarajan.

Impact Player (DC) - David Miler

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Gurjapneet Singh.

Impact Player (CSK) - Mukesh Choudhary

DC vs CSK: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium usually offers a flat, batting-friendly surface along with short boundaries, a perfect combination of a high-scoring game. But, as the match progresses, the pitch slows down, bringing spinners into play.

Talking about the weather conditions, the sky has been generally clear during the day in New Delhi, but storms along with rain have been a fact in the last couple of days. As per Accuweather, the temperature is predicted to be around 26-29 degrees with less chances of rain during the match time.

 

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