DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 13 to be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

The Delhi Capitals are gearing up to take on the Chennai Super Kings in a pivotal match in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League 2024. After a disappointing loss to the Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi Capitals are in desperate need of a win to secure their first points of the season. Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings have had a strong start to the season, coming off a victory against the Gujarat Titans.

The Capitals have faced setbacks in their last two games, particularly struggling with their bowling attack against formidable batting lineups. This presents a significant challenge as they go up against the defending champions, who have emerged victorious in their last four encounters with DC, boosting their confidence even further.

Live streaming details

When will the DC vs CSK, IPL 2024 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the DC vs CSK, IPL 2024 match on TV?

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch DC vs CSK online in India?

The live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch Report

Visakhapatnam offers a traditional IPL pitch that tends to favor batters looking to rack up high scores. Despite this, there have been few instances of teams surpassing the 200-run mark at this venue.

To date, a total of 13 IPL matches have taken place here, with 7 of them resulting in victories for the teams batting second. The highest score achieved at this venue stands at 206/4, achieved by the Mumbai Indians against the Delhi Capitals in 2016.

Weather Report

The temperature in Vizag is expected to be around 30 degrees when the match begins, with little variation expected throughout the duration of the game. While there is no forecast for rain, the humidity is anticipated to reach as high as 78%.

Predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Also read| IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's adorable gesture for Rinku Singh after RCB vs KKR clash wins internet - Watch