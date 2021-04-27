DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad
DC vs RCB Dream 11 Team Predictions - Best Player's list for Match 22 of DC vs RCB IPL 2021, Captain & Vice Caption, Fantasy Playing Tips and more.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction , File Photo
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
DC vs RCB Dream 11 Team Prediction: Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides have been impressive with four wins each in five games.
The Delhi Capitals exceeded expectations, given the players they missed. However, Rishabh Pant and co. had three consecutive wins after their loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been firing all cylinders at the top and DC are well-equipped to take on the Ahmedabad challenge. However, they will surely miss Ravi Ashwin as he has excused himself to be with his family due to COVID-19.
As for their opponents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, have surprised all in this IPL so far. Despite fielding an inexperienced bowling attack, RCB have won four out of their five games. Their defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came as a reality check. However, RCB will look to return to winning ways with a good performance. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would also like to fire RCB to a win, with the likes of Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj in the bowling unit.
Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Match 22, IPL 2021 in Ahmedabad
DC vs RCB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounder: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan
DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Umesh Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Playing XI
AB de Villiers (C), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details
The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 27. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Squads
Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen.