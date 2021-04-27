DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

DC vs RCB Dream 11 Team Prediction: Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides have been impressive with four wins each in five games.

The Delhi Capitals exceeded expectations, given the players they missed. However, Rishabh Pant and co. had three consecutive wins after their loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been firing all cylinders at the top and DC are well-equipped to take on the Ahmedabad challenge. However, they will surely miss Ravi Ashwin as he has excused himself to be with his family due to COVID-19.

As for their opponents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, have surprised all in this IPL so far. Despite fielding an inexperienced bowling attack, RCB have won four out of their five games. Their defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came as a reality check. However, RCB will look to return to winning ways with a good performance. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would also like to fire RCB to a win, with the likes of Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj in the bowling unit.

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Umesh Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 27. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

