KL Rahul’s movement from LSG to DC has become the talk of the town. His new boss has added more fuel to the fire.

KL Rahul has been one of the most dependable players in IPL and in international cricket for India. He has shown his current form in the first test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2024. He played well in the both innings of the Perth Test.

After the match, he was also available for the IPL Mega Auction where Delhi Capitals bid for him and purchased him for the next season. He will be replacing Rishabh Pant as the captain of the franchise. He was sold for Rs 14 crore thus becoming the fifth costliest player this season.

Now, DC co-owner Parth Jindal has given big statement regarding him. Jindal has been backing Rahul big time and it seems the cricketer is going to have a good time at his new franchise. Jindal told RevSportz, “I believe that KL is a quality player, and getting him at that price opened up the budget for us to strengthen other areas. I know KL personally for a long time and he is a good friend of mine. He thrives with love and respect, and I am going to give him the love and respect he deserves.”

It's a clear messaging to Rahul’s previous boss Sanjiv Goenka who had a public spat with Rahul. Following which the franchise decided to not retain him.

In a way, it’s a good thing franchise owners in the Indian Premier League that they have started treating players as humans and not commodities.

READ | Meet cricketer who left home at 17, worked in snooker parlour, was not selected in team due to long hair, not Dhoni