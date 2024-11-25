The team secured the services of IPL 2024-winning pacer Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore, and Australian talent Jake Fraser-McGurk was retained via RTM for Rs 9 crore.

The franchise made a significant impact on the first day of the auction by acquiring a total of nine players, including three notable signings in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Among these acquisitions, the standout purchase was India's star player KL Rahul for a whopping Rs 14 crore. Additionally, the team secured the services of IPL 2024-winning pacer Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore, and Australian talent Jake Fraser-McGurk was retained via RTM for Rs 9 crore. T Natarajan was another key addition to the squad, joining DC for Rs 10.75 crore, while the uncapped powerhitter Sameer Rizvi was secured for a bargain price of only Rs 95 lakh.

Players bought by DC in IPL Auction 2025

1. Mitchell Starc: Rs 11.75 cr

2. KL Rahul: Rs 14 cr

3. Harry Brook - Rs 6.25 cr

4. Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 9 cr

5. T Natarajan - Rs 10.75 cr

6. Karun Nair - Rs 50 lakh

7. Sameer Rizvi - Rs 95 lakh

8. Ashutosh Sharma - Rs 3.8 crore

9. Mohit Sharma - Rs 2.2 crore

10. Faf Du Plessis - Rs 2 crore

11. Mukesh Kumar - Rs 8 crore

12. Darshan Nalkande - Rs 30 lakh

13. Vipraj Nigam - Rs 50 lakh

14. Dushmantha Chameera - Rs 75 lakh

15. Donovan Ferreira - Rs 75 lakh

16. Ajay Mandal - Rs 30 lakh

17. Manvanth Kumar L - Rs 30 lakh

18. Tripurana Vijay - Rs 30 lakh

19. Madhav Tiwari - Rs 40 lakh

Players Retained: Axar Patel (Rs 16.5 cr), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 cr), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 cr), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)

Players released: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Lizaad Williams

