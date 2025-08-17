Days after Rishabh Pant's foot injury, BCCI takes BIG step, introduces 'serious injury replacement rule' for...

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant fractured his right foot during the fourth Test in Manchester but still came out to bat in the first innings. After monitoring such situation, now, BCCI has introduced the 'serious injury replacement substitute rule.' Check here to know about this new rule.

In a significant step towards player safety, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a 'serious injury replacement substitute rule' in domestic cricket. The regulation, aimed at ensuring players do not risk aggravating injuries, will come into force from the Duleep Trophy starting August 28, which also marks the beginning of the 2025-26 season. The rule will also apply to the Ranji Trophy, India's premier first-class competition, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The need for such a rule by the BCCI comes after some related happenings in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant fractured his right foot during the fourth Test in Manchester but still came out to bat in the first innings.

While, in the fifth Test at The Oval, England’s seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes batted with his left arm in a sling after dislocating his shoulder while fielding on the opening day. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the match referee will be the final authority on the replacement rule after consulting a doctor on the extent and seriousness of the on-field injury.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to..., he is...

What is BCCI's new ' serious injury replacement rule'

Under this rule, teams will be allowed to bring in a non-playing squad member as a like-for-like replacement, provided the injury is deemed serious. The final approval will rest with the match referee, after the team concerned submits a medical report confirming the nature of the injury. Importantly, the rule only covers injuries sustained during the match and those of an external nature, for example, a fracture or a deep cut caused by an impact rather than internal issues such as a hamstring strain.

According to the BCCI's regulation, the replacement player must be from the list of substitutes named at the toss.

Is there any seperate rule introduced for wicketkeepers by BCCI?

Only in the case where the wicketkeeper is seriously injured and needs to be replaced, then the match referee may allow a wicketkeeper from a player outside the nominated substitutes if there is no wicketkeeper in the nominated substitutes.

Both the injured player and the replacement will be considered to have officially played in the match for records and statistics.

With this change, Indian domestic cricket will now act as a testing ground for what could eventually become a global regulation.

Will the serious injury replacement rule be applied in IPL 2026 and other tournaments?

The report further said the latest playing conditions have been explained to the umpires in the ongoing umpires' seminar in Ahmedabad. “The BCCI said no such replacement will be allowed in white-ball cricket - Syed Mushtaq Ali or Vijay Hazare tournaments. It's yet to be seen if the rule will be permitted in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the rule will stick in the multi-day Under-19 tournament for the CK Nayudu Trophy,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)