This disappointing performance by Thakur adds to his recent setbacks, including going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur set an unwanted T20 cricket record on Friday during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Kerala and Mumbai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on November 29. Thakur, the Mumbai pacer, conceded 69 runs from his four-over spell, marking the joint-worst figures in India’s premier T20 competition.

Thakur now shares the record for most runs conceded in an innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Arunachal Pradesh’s Ramesh Rahul. Rahul also yielded 69 runs against Haryana without taking any wickets on November 25 in Mumbai. The previous record for the most expensive figures in the tournament was held by former Hyderabad pacer Pagadala Naidu, who leaked 67 runs for one wicket against Mumbai in the 2010 SMAT edition.

Despite starting his spell by dismissing Kerala captain Sanju Samson in the first over of the match, Thakur struggled against Salman Nizar (99) and Rohan Kunnummal (87), as Kerala posted their highest total of 234 for 4 in SMAT history.

This disappointing performance by Thakur adds to his recent setbacks, including going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has not been in India’s plans since December 2023, with his last appearance during the Test tour of South Africa. Prior to that, the 33-year-old was part of India’s squad for the 2023 World Cup held on home soil.

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer scored 32 runs off 18 balls, including two sixes and two boundaries, before being dismissed at the halfway point. Despite the impressive performance of veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, who remained unbeaten with 68 runs from 35 balls, Mumbai's efforts were ultimately in vain as they finished at 191 for 9 at the end of the second innings.

Also read| Watch: Faf du Plessis survives major injury scare after ball boy executes WWE move on him