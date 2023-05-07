Days after fight with Virat Kohli, LSG’s pacer Naveen-ul-Haq's post goes viral, Gambhir responds

Days after fight with Virat Kohli, LSG’s pacer Naveen-ul-Haq's post goes viral

RCB star Virat Kohli had a major fight with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and bowler Naveen-ul-Haq on Monday (May 1). The incident happened in Lucknow during LSG’s ninth match of the ongoing IPL 2023 season.

During the match in Lucknow, Kohli got into a verbal fight with Naveen and the argument between the two continued even after the match. The whole thing took a new turn when Gambhir entered into the fray.

Now, days after the incident, Naveen once again raked up the issue as he shared a picture of himself with Gambhir on Saturday and captioned the post, "Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With Goat."

Naveen did not mention Kohli’s name in his caption but fans wasted no time in guessing that the comment was aimed at Virat. Gambhir also commented on Naveen’s post and his comment has now gone viral. "Be who you are !! ‘Never Change’," wrote the LSG mentor.

LSG had signed Afghanistan pacer Naveen for his base price of Rs 50 lakh during the mini auction in 2022. He has played five matches in IPL 2023 and has grabbed seven wickets.