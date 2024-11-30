Throughout his brief stint at the crease, Vaibhav appeared uncomfortable and struggled to find his rhythm.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricket prodigy who made headlines as the youngest-ever IPL signing, faced disappointment with the bat during the U19 Asia Cup match against Pakistan A at the Dubai International Stadium. Despite his potential, Vaibhav only managed to score one run before being dismissed by Ali Raza in the fifth over.

Throughout his brief stint at the crease, Vaibhav appeared uncomfortable and struggled to find his rhythm. The Pakistan bowlers capitalized on his unease, ultimately leading to his downfall.

This setback added to India's challenges as they attempted to chase down 282 runs in their opening match of the U19 Asia Cup 2024. Despite this, Vaibhav's talent and potential were evident when he was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore in the recent IPL mega auction.

Prior to this match, Vaibhav had already made a name for himself by becoming the youngest batter to score an international century at just 13 years and 288 days old. His impressive performance of 104 runs off 62 balls against Australia U-19 in a Youth Test match showcased his immense talent.

Since his debut in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year, Vaibhav has participated in five games, demonstrating his potential to become a future star in Indian cricket.

