Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

From Shaitaan to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 5 films that explore dark world of black magic

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'

'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH

'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament

Five including Indians killed as New York tour bus falls into ditch, probe underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Star kids to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

Meet Lucky Bisht, PM Modi's ex-bodyguard, makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament

Shubman Gill, India's Test captain and vice-captain of the Asia Cup T20 squad, has been reported as unwell just days after the Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement. He is currently resting at his home in Chandigarh and has undergone a blood test, with a medical report submitted to the BCCI.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shubman Gill has been the center of attention for the past few months. He was appointed as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team and performed exceptionally well in England. However, there were concerns regarding his selection for the Asia Cup T20, but he successfully made the cut and was appointed vice-captain. Amidst all this, a report has emerged suggesting that the 25-year-old Test captain of the Indian cricket team may miss a significant BCCI event, which would have marked the first appearance of the top Indian cricket stars since their tour of England.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Gill is "unwell" and may not participate in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which is set to begin in Bengaluru in the last week of August. Recently, he was also named captain of the North Zone team.

"The physios recently examined him and submitted a health status report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about 24 hours ago. At present, Gill (25) is in Chandigarh, resting at home," the report published on Saturday said.

The report further mentioned that "officials within the BCCI and selection committee - both national and zonal" did not respond to inquiries regarding Gill's availability, but "sources close to the India Test skipper confirmed" this information.

Gill's absence comes just weeks ahead of the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9. Even if he were to play in the Duleep Trophy, he would not be able to participate in all matches due to a scheduling conflict with the continental event.

The 2025 Asia Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates starting September 9. The tournament will feature 19 matches hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the final taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

This tournament will also signify a renewal of cricketing relations between India and Pakistan, following heightened military tensions earlier this year that briefly interrupted both the IPL and the Pakistan Super League.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off in Group A on September 14, with another match potentially occurring in the Super Four round on September 21. Both of these matches will be held in Dubai, and there is a possibility of a third encounter in the final if both teams advance that far in the tournament.

Also read| Captain Cool MS Dhoni takes his customised 'army-themed' Hummer for a spin in Ranchi, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music
Israel's Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to 'release all hostages'
Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to...
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details
Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway
On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
On National Space Day, ISRO chief's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE