Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament

Shubman Gill, India's Test captain and vice-captain of the Asia Cup T20 squad, has been reported as unwell just days after the Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement. He is currently resting at his home in Chandigarh and has undergone a blood test, with a medical report submitted to the BCCI.

Shubman Gill has been the center of attention for the past few months. He was appointed as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team and performed exceptionally well in England. However, there were concerns regarding his selection for the Asia Cup T20, but he successfully made the cut and was appointed vice-captain. Amidst all this, a report has emerged suggesting that the 25-year-old Test captain of the Indian cricket team may miss a significant BCCI event, which would have marked the first appearance of the top Indian cricket stars since their tour of England.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Gill is "unwell" and may not participate in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which is set to begin in Bengaluru in the last week of August. Recently, he was also named captain of the North Zone team.

"The physios recently examined him and submitted a health status report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about 24 hours ago. At present, Gill (25) is in Chandigarh, resting at home," the report published on Saturday said.

The report further mentioned that "officials within the BCCI and selection committee - both national and zonal" did not respond to inquiries regarding Gill's availability, but "sources close to the India Test skipper confirmed" this information.

Gill's absence comes just weeks ahead of the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9. Even if he were to play in the Duleep Trophy, he would not be able to participate in all matches due to a scheduling conflict with the continental event.

The 2025 Asia Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates starting September 9. The tournament will feature 19 matches hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the final taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

This tournament will also signify a renewal of cricketing relations between India and Pakistan, following heightened military tensions earlier this year that briefly interrupted both the IPL and the Pakistan Super League.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off in Group A on September 14, with another match potentially occurring in the Super Four round on September 21. Both of these matches will be held in Dubai, and there is a possibility of a third encounter in the final if both teams advance that far in the tournament.

